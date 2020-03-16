Global  

Maharashtra reports 5 new Coronavirus cases, total count stands at 38

Zee News Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Among the five new cases, three have been reported from Mumbai and one from Navi Mumbai. Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in India.
