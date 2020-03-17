Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Govt: CAA not an answer to all religious persecution in world

Govt: CAA not an answer to all religious persecution in world

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The Centre on Tuesday responded to petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Supreme Court, asserting that it was a narrowly tailored law addressing problems in grant of citizenship to some communities persecuted on the basis of religion in neighbouring Islamic countries and assured it did not impact citizenship of Indians.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.