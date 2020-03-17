Floor test: SC seeks MP govt reply today

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave 24 hours to the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh led by Kamal Nath to respond to a petition filed by former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking immediate floor test on the ground that the government had been reduced to a minority after the resignation of 22 MLAs.
s the Kamal Nath-led govt in Madhya Pradesh hangs on a wafer thin majority after the resignations of 22 MLAs, the opposition BJP has been demanding a floor test. Governor Lalji Tandon will open the budget session today and has asked for a floor test to be conducted immediately after his speech...
Rebel Congress MLAs say they are not being held hostage by BJP; BJP mounts pressure for Madhya Pradesh govt..