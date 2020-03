Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

In a sudden outbreak and detection of multiple coronavirus cases, the Delhi-based headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin West has turned into a hotspot. It had hosted a congregation this month which was attended by followers from abroad and India. Nine Indians who attended โ€“ six in Telengana and one each in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and J&K โ€“ have died of the disease. ๐Ÿ‘“ View full article