Jharkhand CM urges residents of Hindpiri to cooperate with Covid-19 testing Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Thursday urged the residents of Hindpiri in the state capital to cooperate with the administration in getting themselves tested after a woman in the area tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. 👓 View full article

