PM Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump agree to deploy full strength of India-US partnership to fight COVID-19 Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Saturday agreed to deploy full strength of the partnership between the two countries to fight the deadly coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The two leaders held an extensive telephonic conversation and discussed the crisis that the world is currently facing. 👓 View full article

