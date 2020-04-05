Global  

WWE WrestleMania 36 highlights: Braun Strowman DEFEATS Goldberg to win his first Universal title, Undertaker beats AJ Styles in a boneyard match

Bollywood Life Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
WWE WrestleMania 36: The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles in a boneyard match. He won the battle with his signature move, The Chokeslam
News video: WWE Wrestlemania Prepares For Two-Day Event Without An Audience

WWE Wrestlemania Prepares For Two-Day Event Without An Audience 04:21

 Chuck Carroll discusses what Wrestlemania will look live amid the COVID19 outbreak. Katie Johnston reports.

