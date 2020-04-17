Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > MHA asks states, UTs to screen Rohingyas for Covid-19 as many of them attended Nizamuddin meet

MHA asks states, UTs to screen Rohingyas for Covid-19 as many of them attended Nizamuddin meet

IndiaTimes Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FlaShBloGLive

FlaShBloG Live Entertainment © MHA asks states to screen Rohingyas for Covid-19 https://t.co/WaWOnaS7Sz 1 minute ago

ZyiteGadgets

Zyite MHA asks states to screen Rohingyas for Covid-19 https://t.co/Y2efHevxi6 https://t.co/UCAVfdCmvd 1 minute ago

news8_plus

News8Plus MHA asks states, UTs to screen Rohingyas for COVID-19 as many of them attended Nizamuddin meet https://t.co/Ln0R2h0y3g 2 minutes ago

SingerManishSa1

Singer Manish Sahni RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: MHA asks states to screen Rohingyas for #COVID19 as many of them attended Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat event https://t.co/hS… 4 minutes ago

ManpreetFuels

Manpreet Singh RT @TOIIndiaNews: MHA asks states, UTs to screen Rohingyas for Covid-19 as many of them attended Nizamuddin meet https://t.co/hu5voBPZO8 6 minutes ago

Hari_Nuranian

Hari SP MHA #India asks states to screen Rohingyas for #COVID19 as many of them attended Delhi`s #TablighiJamaat event: https://t.co/dMei4lJVd3 12 minutes ago

Prashan13415082

Prashant RT @ketan72: ‘Trace Rohingyas who attended Tablighi Jamaat, screen for Covid-19’: Govt https://t.co/uZPKY0lXDF 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.