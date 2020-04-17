You Might Like

Tweets about this FlaShBloG Live Entertainment © MHA asks states to screen Rohingyas for Covid-19 https://t.co/WaWOnaS7Sz 1 minute ago Zyite MHA asks states to screen Rohingyas for Covid-19 https://t.co/Y2efHevxi6 https://t.co/UCAVfdCmvd 1 minute ago News8Plus MHA asks states, UTs to screen Rohingyas for COVID-19 as many of them attended Nizamuddin meet https://t.co/Ln0R2h0y3g 2 minutes ago Singer Manish Sahni RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: MHA asks states to screen Rohingyas for #COVID19 as many of them attended Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat event https://t.co/hS… 4 minutes ago Manpreet Singh RT @TOIIndiaNews: MHA asks states, UTs to screen Rohingyas for Covid-19 as many of them attended Nizamuddin meet https://t.co/hu5voBPZO8 6 minutes ago Hari SP MHA #India asks states to screen Rohingyas for #COVID19 as many of them attended Delhi`s #TablighiJamaat event: https://t.co/dMei4lJVd3 12 minutes ago Prashant RT @ketan72: ‘Trace Rohingyas who attended Tablighi Jamaat, screen for Covid-19’: Govt https://t.co/uZPKY0lXDF 24 minutes ago