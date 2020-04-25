Coronavirus: India records 6% growth in 24 hours, lowest daily rate since crossing 100 cases, says Govt

Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

India recorded a six per cent growth in new cases on a single day, from 8am Friday to 8am Saturday, which is the lowest daily growth rate recorded since the country crossed 100 cases, the government said on Saturday. Since Friday morning, an increase of 1,429 cases has been reported, taking the total number of Covid-19 confirmed cases to 24,506 from 23,077 reported on Friday by the health ministry.


