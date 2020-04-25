Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus: India records 6% growth in 24 hours, lowest daily rate since crossing 100 cases, says Govt

Coronavirus: India records 6% growth in 24 hours, lowest daily rate since crossing 100 cases, says Govt

IndiaTimes Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
India recorded a six per cent growth in new cases on a single day, from 8am Friday to 8am Saturday, which is the lowest daily growth rate recorded since the country crossed 100 cases, the government said on Saturday. Since Friday morning, an increase of 1,429 cases has been reported, taking the total number of Covid-19 confirmed cases to 24,506 from 23,077 reported on Friday by the health ministry.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus cases in India breach 26,000 mark, recovery rate at 21.09 per cent | Oneindia News

Coronavirus cases in India breach 26,000 mark, recovery rate at 21.09 per cent | Oneindia News 04:31

 The coronavirus pandemic has now infected more than 26,000 people in India even as the nation extended the world's strictest lockdown to combat spreading of the highly contagious pathogen. India added 1,990 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 26,496 in Asia's...

You Might Like


Tweets about this