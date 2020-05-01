somayajulu musunuri RT @dna: Only one of Tamil Nadu’s 37 districts in green zone; Chennai sees surge in cases, most are asymptomatic https://t.co/t4vh7uKZ0r 27 minutes ago

MυℝᗩᒪIᵛᵃˡᶤᵐᵃᶤ🖐💪 RT @merin_kumar: Bikaner from Rajasthan Erode from Tamil Nadu Only districts in India with 0 Active Cases now (Minimum 30 positive cases) 48 minutes ago

maxwell RT @TFU_Kannan: #COVID__19 update: Latest classification of Tamil Nadu districts in Tricolour zones by #GOI. Red Zone - 12 districts Or… 1 hour ago

Lt. Cmdr S K Sharma Tamil Nadu sees surge in coronavirus COVID-19 cases; 36 districts fall under Red Zone, only one in Green https://t.co/gKJJyR7C4U 1 hour ago

Merin Kumar ™ Bikaner from Rajasthan Erode from Tamil Nadu Only districts in India with 0 Active Cases now (Minimum 30 positive cases) 2 hours ago

DNA Only one of Tamil Nadu’s 37 districts in green zone; Chennai sees surge in cases, most are asymptomatic https://t.co/t4vh7uKZ0r 3 hours ago