Only one of Tamil Nadu's 37 districts in green zone; Chennai sees surge in cases, most are asymptomatic

DNA Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
The state government data on districts in Tamil Nadu paints a more alarming picture, it depicts 26 districts under Red zones, and 10 others under orange and only Krishnagiri district under the green zone.
Tamil Nadu sees surge in coronavirus COVID-19 cases; 36 districts fall under Red Zone, only one in Green

According to the state government data, 26 districts fall under Red zones, 10 under Orange, and only Krishnagiri district come under the green zone.
Tamil Nadu appoints J. Radhakrishnan as special nodal officer for Chennai Corporation, to coordinate COVID-19 efforts

Mr. Radhakrishan, former Health Secretary, has been appointed on the back of Chennai seeing a massive surge in cases
Hindu

