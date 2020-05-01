Only one of Tamil Nadu's 37 districts in green zone; Chennai sees surge in cases, most are asymptomatic
Friday, 1 May 2020 () The state government data on districts in Tamil Nadu paints a more alarming picture, it depicts 26 districts under Red zones, and 10 others under orange and only Krishnagiri district under the green zone.
Sikh pilgrims returning from Maharashtra are Punjab's latest Covid challenge. Over one-third of Punjab's cases linked to pilgrims from Hazur Sahib, Nanded. Over 140 positive cases among the pilgrims were detected on April 30 alone. Around 3,500 pilgrims have returned to Punjab over three days. Most...
India received five lakh rapid COVID-19 testing kits from China on Thursday, the government said. The Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at ICMR, Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar said these testing..
