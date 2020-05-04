Railways subsidising 85 pc fare, only some oppn-ruled states made migrants pay: BJP
Monday, 4 May 2020 () In a series of tweets, BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh said only Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Kerala governments made migrant labourers pay Rs 1,000 for the journey. "The Congress which runs the first, is partner in second, is promoter of the third wakes up early in the morning & issues a statement telling the party will pay for it," he said.
MHA allowed stranded migrants and students to travel via special train. ‘Shramik Special’ trains boarded by students and migrants across country. MHA’s earlier order allowed use of only buses for transportation. First special train carried migrants to Jharkhand on Friday. The train arrived with...
