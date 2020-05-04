Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Bharatiya Janata Party > Railways subsidising 85 pc fare, only some oppn-ruled states made migrants pay: BJP

Railways subsidising 85 pc fare, only some oppn-ruled states made migrants pay: BJP

IndiaTimes Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
In a series of tweets, BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh said only Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Kerala governments made migrant labourers pay Rs 1,000 for the journey. "The Congress which runs the first, is partner in second, is promoter of the third wakes up early in the morning & issues a statement telling the party will pay for it," he said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: 'Shramik Special' trains arranged for migrants, students amid lockdown

Watch: 'Shramik Special' trains arranged for migrants, students amid lockdown 02:22

 MHA allowed stranded migrants and students to travel via special train. ‘Shramik Special’ trains boarded by students and migrants across country. MHA’s earlier order allowed use of only buses for transportation. First special train carried migrants to Jharkhand on Friday. The train arrived with...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Amid massive row, Centre says never talked about charging migrant workers train fare | Oneindia News [Video]

Amid massive row, Centre says never talked about charging migrant workers train fare | Oneindia News

In a huge row over special trains to take migrants to their home states, the government said today that it had never talked about charging the workers train fare. 85 per cent fare will be borne by..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:31Published
Sonia slams Centre for charging train fare from migrants, says Cong will pay | Oneindia News [Video]

Sonia slams Centre for charging train fare from migrants, says Cong will pay | Oneindia News

Sonia Gandhi says Congress workers will bear travel cost for migrant labourers; Railways maintains nominal fare has to be charged to deter general public from availing train services; Niti Aayog..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:34Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Migrant rail fare row: Sources say states, barring Maharashtra, paying for travel of migrants

Amidst criticism that the railways was charging stranded migrant workers for ferrying them home, sources said payments for 34 Shramik Special trains that have...
IndiaTimes

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urges Centre to waive off train ticket fares for ferrying migrant labourers

For context, in a set of guidelines issued for the 'Shramik Special' trains ferrying migrants stranded across the country, the Indian Railways has declared that...
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimesZee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ThNameIsPrateek

prateek panda RT @PTI_News: Railways subsidising 85 pc fare, only some Opposition-ruled states made migrants pay: BJP. #lockdown 5 minutes ago

Iriestar77

Tonis RT @IndiaToday: Hitting back at the Congress, BJP said that some opposition-ruled states had made migrants pay their train fare to travel t… 53 minutes ago

NagalandPage

Nagaland Page Railways subsidising 85 pc fare, only some oppn-ruled states made migrants pay: @BJP4India https://t.co/nQdE2ryTP1 54 minutes ago

SalahkarBawa

Puneet Bawa | पुनीत बावा Railways subsidising 85 pc fare, only some oppn-ruled states made migrants pay: BJP https://t.co/qlslTdcWQX #EveryCornerAStory 1 hour ago

abhishekkab

Kumar Abhishek RT @TOIIndiaNews: Railways subsidising 85 pc fare, only some oppn-ruled states made migrants pay: BJP https://t.co/J7NkGMTOPy 1 hour ago

ketan72

Ketan India Today: Railways subsidising 85 % fare, only some oppn-ruled states made migrants pay: BJP. https://t.co/4TmoWE4vD2 1 hour ago

iAsdeo

Amar This tactic too fell flat. Pity Oppn https://t.co/vTrCa5p5qL 1 hour ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India Railways subsidising 85 pc fare, only some oppn-ruled states made migrants pay: BJP https://t.co/J7NkGMTOPy 1 hour ago