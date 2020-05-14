Coronavirus COVID-19 doubling time for last three days slows down to nearly 14 days: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan
Thursday, 14 May 2020 () Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan further added that the fatality rate is 3.2 per cent and the recovery rate has further improved and stands at 33.6 per cent (it was 32.83% on May 13).
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan visited a 'Covid care centre' in Delhi's Mandoli. Over 4,000 Covid care centres with over 3 lakh beds set up so far. Harsh Vardhan was decked in protective gear during the visit. He provided an update regarding Covid spread & supply of medical gear.