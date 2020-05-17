Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lockdown 4.0: All educational institutions to remain shut till May 31

Mid-Day Sunday, 17 May 2020 ()
All educational institutions in the country including schools and colleges will continue to remain closed, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Sunday as it extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 31. However, online and distance learning will continue to be permitted.



Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues guidelines on...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘Most people don’t want…’: Kejriwal on Delhi’s suggestions over lockdown

‘Most people don’t want…’: Kejriwal on Delhi’s suggestions over lockdown 03:24

 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke on relaxations after lockdown 3.0 ends. Kejrwal had asked for people’s suggestions for relaxations during lockdown 4.0. The Delhi CM said most people don’t want schools, colleges and other educational institutions to re-open. “Most people want hotels...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

As Covid-19 lockdown phase 3 begins today, Lets take a look at what is still not allowed: Watch [Video]

As Covid-19 lockdown phase 3 begins today, Lets take a look at what is still not allowed: Watch

The extended the lockdown is entering the third phase from Monday and according to the new set of guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), there will be considerable relaxations across..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:49Published
How lockdown affects babies [Video]

How lockdown affects babies

Educational psychologist and parent Dr Abigail Wright offers advice for families looking after babies in lockdown.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:24Published

Tweets about this

YOGES84257170

YOGES RT @sri50: #TamilNadu Extends #Lockdown Till May 31, with some Relaxations in 25 districts. #Chennai & 11 others districts no Relaxations… 6 minutes ago

TN_Chronicle

Tamil Nadu Chronicle New Delhi: All educational institutions, restaurants cinemas, shopping malls and entertainment parks, apart from fl… https://t.co/AnDSxolCgQ 16 minutes ago

jitendr82860488

जितेन्द्र कुमार शर्मा RT @TheQuint: Schools, colleges, other educational institutions, hotels, restaurants, and metro rail services will remain prohibited in #Lo… 18 minutes ago

NayanKa60212795

Nayan Kar RT @IndianExpress: Schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions etc will remain closed. Online/distance learning shall con… 34 minutes ago

TheQuint

The Quint Schools, colleges, other educational institutions, hotels, restaurants, and metro rail services will remain prohibi… https://t.co/Nnsvl6pvOv 1 hour ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Lockdown 4.0: All educational institutions to remain shut till May 31 https://t.co/rxXEfoRI0A 1 hour ago

airnews_ita

AIR News Itanagar Air, Rail and metro services to remain suspended; educational institutions, religious places, shopping malls to rem… https://t.co/KelOOy5qXw 1 hour ago

iMishraRavi

Ravi Raj " Schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions etc will remain closed. Online/distance learning sh… https://t.co/3a2vgRgKri 1 hour ago