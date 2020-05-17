Lockdown 4.0: All educational institutions to remain shut till May 31
Sunday, 17 May 2020 () All educational institutions in the country including schools and colleges will continue to remain closed, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Sunday as it extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 31. However, online and distance learning will continue to be permitted.
