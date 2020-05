Recent related videos from verified sources British tourist arrested after 'throwing wife off balcony because he was stressed by coronavirus lockdown'



A British tourist was arrested yesterday (April 28) after allegedly throwing his Thai wife off a balcony because he was stressed at the coronavirus lockdown. Dave Mitchell, 46, sparked panic after.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:45 Published 3 weeks ago Doctors in Thailand use remote-controlled buggy to deliver medicine to COVID-19 patients



Doctors are using a remote control car to deliver medicine around hospital wards and limit their contact with COVID-19 patients. The first device, nicknamed "Doctor Robot 101," was rolled out at the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 08:59 Published on April 17, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this