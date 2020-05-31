Maharashtra governor lauds Sonu Sood's efforts in helping migrant workers reach home
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () Sonu Sood has been helping migrant workers and people stuck away from home in the times of pandemic by making the facility of transport, food, masks, shoes available for them. The governor of Maharashtra has lauded his efforts and offered all the support needed.
