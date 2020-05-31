Global  

Maharashtra governor lauds Sonu Sood's efforts in helping migrant workers reach home

Bollywood Life Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Sonu Sood has been helping migrant workers and people stuck away from home in the times of pandemic by making the facility of transport, food, masks, shoes available for them. The governor of Maharashtra has lauded his efforts and offered all the support needed.
Video credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Sonu Sood airlifts 177 Odia girls from Kerala

Sonu Sood airlifts 177 Odia girls from Kerala 01:15

 After sending numerous migrant workers to their hometowns across the nation, actor Sonu Sood has now airlifted over 170 girls stuck in Kerala amid the coronavirus lockdown.

