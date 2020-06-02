Global  

Cyclone Nisarga swirls towards Maharashtra, concerns at nuclear, chemical units

Mid-Day Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
As the Cyclone Nisarga whirls towards Maharashtra at a steady pace, concerns have been expressed, here on Tuesday, about the nuclear and chemical plants that would come in its direct path. The cyclone is expected to make landfall late Tuesday night or early Wednesday.



Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Cyclone Nisarga: 5 more teams being airlifted for Gujarat from Punjab, says NDRF DG

Cyclone Nisarga: 5 more teams being airlifted for Gujarat from Punjab, says NDRF DG 01:29

 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General, SN Pradhan on cyclone Nisarga said that 11 teams are deployed in Gujarat, while Maharashtra has 10 teams. However, Gujarat has asked for 5 more teams which are getting airlifted from Punjab, he added. "There will be a total of 16 teams in...

