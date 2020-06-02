Cyclone Nisarga swirls towards Maharashtra, concerns at nuclear, chemical units
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () As the Cyclone Nisarga whirls towards Maharashtra at a steady pace, concerns have been expressed, here on Tuesday, about the nuclear and chemical plants that would come in its direct path. The cyclone is expected to make landfall late Tuesday night or early Wednesday.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General, SN Pradhan on cyclone Nisarga said that 11 teams are deployed in Gujarat, while Maharashtra has 10 teams. However, Gujarat has asked for 5 more teams which are getting airlifted from Punjab, he added. "There will be a total of 16 teams in...
