Air pollution dropped by 88 per cent during lockdown, turns severe again Saturday, 6 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Even though the pollution levels in six major cities plummeted during the initial phase of the lockdown, it is on the rise again as the country gradually opens up, a recent study has revealed. According to the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), PM 2.5 levels across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru... 👓 View full article