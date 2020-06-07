Delhi Medical Association slams Kejriwal for 'warning' doctors, 'threatening' hospitals amid COVID-19
Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
Delhi Medical Association (DMA) has slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "warning the doctors and threatening the hospitals" amid rising coronavirus cases in the capital.
The DMA also condemned the FIR filed against the authorities of the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital that has been charged with "violating rules for registering...
