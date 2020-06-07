Global  

Delhi Medical Association slams Kejriwal for 'warning' doctors, 'threatening' hospitals amid COVID-19

Mid-Day Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
Delhi Medical Association (DMA) has slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "warning the doctors and threatening the hospitals" amid rising coronavirus cases in the capital.

The DMA also condemned the FIR filed against the authorities of the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital that has been charged with "violating rules for registering...
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'Black-marketing of hospital beds': Delhi CM's warning over Covid treatment

'Black-marketing of hospital beds': Delhi CM's warning over Covid treatment 08:18

 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal threatened strict action against a 'few' private hospitals allegedly indulging in 'black marketing' of hospital beds. In a televised address, Kejriwal said that some hospitals were asking for lakhs of Rupees in order to admit Covid-19 patients. He said that some...

Delhi Medical Association slams Kejriwal for 'warning doctors and threatening hospitals' amid COVID-19 crisis

The DMA also condemned the FIR filed against the authorities of the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for allegedly "violating rules for registering coronavirus tests".
DNA


