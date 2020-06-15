COVID-19 tests will be doubled in Delhi now, then by three times: Amit Shah
Monday, 15 June 2020 () With COVID-19 cases increasing alarmingly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced that its testing will be doubled in Delhi in the next two days and subsequently increased by three times.
Announcing a slew of measures to check the spread of the Coronavirus infection in the national capital after he held a meeting...
Union Minister for Heath and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan arrived at Ministry of Home Affairs to attend meeting over the preparedness of COVID-19. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also arrived for the meeting. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the...
The cases of coronavirus are growing at a rapid speed in India. 149348 coronavirus cases are active in the country till today. While Maharashtra remains worst affected with 51392 active cases, constant..