COVID-19 tests will be doubled in Delhi now, then by three times: Amit Shah

Mid-Day Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
With COVID-19 cases increasing alarmingly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced that its testing will be doubled in Delhi in the next two days and subsequently increased by three times.

Announcing a slew of measures to check the spread of the Coronavirus infection in the national capital after he held a meeting...
