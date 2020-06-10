J&K: Five terrorists gunned down by security forces at Sugoo Hendhama in Shopian
A total of 14 terrorists have been killed in the last four days in the Shopian district.
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on June 10. Three terrorists have been neutralised in the encounter in Sugoo area. Joint operation was launched after receiving inputs. Cordon was laid and contact was established at 05:30 am. Police...
Security forces neutralize 2 terrorists in J-K's Shopian
An encounter broke out between security forces - terrorists in Jammu - Kashmir's Shopian district. Two terrorists have been neutralised in the encounter. The encounter took place in Sugoo area of..
4 terrorist neutralised in Shopian encounter
Four terrorists have been killed in the ongoing encounter in Pinjora area of Shopian district on June 08. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation. Further details are awaited.
