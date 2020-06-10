Global  

J&K: Five terrorists gunned down by security forces at Sugoo Hendhama in Shopian
DNA Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
A total of 14 terrorists have been killed in the last four days in the Shopian district.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Shopian encounter: 3 terrorists gunned down by security forces

Shopian encounter: 3 terrorists gunned down by security forces 01:40

 An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on June 10. Three terrorists have been neutralised in the encounter in Sugoo area. Joint operation was launched after receiving inputs. Cordon was laid and contact was established at 05:30 am. Police...

