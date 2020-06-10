Global  

PM Modi credits community participation for increase in Asiatic lion population in Gujarat's Gir
IndiaTimes Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share the news of increase in the population of Asiatic lions in Gujarat on Wednesday, crediting community participation for it."Two very good news: Population of the majestic Asiatic Lion, living in Gujarat's Gir Forest, is up by almost 29 per cent," he said.Geographically, the distribution area of the animals was up by 36 per cent, Modi said.
