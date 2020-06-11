|
PM Modi to address 95th annual plenary session of Indian Chamber of Commerce today
Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address of the 95th annual plenary session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) today at 11 am via video conferencing. Earlier on June 2, Prime Minister Modi participated in the annual general meeting of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the foremost national chamber, through a video conference.
