Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Narendra Modi to address 95th annual plenary session of Indian Chamber of Commerce today
Mid-Day Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address of the 95th annual plenary session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) today at 11 am via video conferencing. Earlier on June 2, Prime Minister Modi participated in the annual general meeting of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the foremost national...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Make India self-reliant by turning crisis into an opportunity: PM Modi

Make India self-reliant by turning crisis into an opportunity: PM Modi 01:36

 While addressing 95th Annual Day of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on June 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that self reliant India is a turning point. He said, "Every citizen of this country has resolved to turn this crisis into an opportunity. We have to make this a major turning point for...

Related videos from verified sources

Take Indian economy from 'command and control' to 'plug and play': PM Modi [Video]

Take Indian economy from 'command and control' to 'plug and play': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed on the occasion of 95th Annual Day of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) via video conferencing on June 11. He said, "Decades ago Swami Vivekananda wrote, 'The..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published
Revive historical excellence of Bengal in manufacturing sector: PM Modi [Video]

Revive historical excellence of Bengal in manufacturing sector: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed on the occasion of 95th Annual Day of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) via video conferencing on June 11. He said, "We have to revive the historical excellence of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
PM Modi addresses Indian Chamber of Commerce on 95th Annual Day [Video]

PM Modi addresses Indian Chamber of Commerce on 95th Annual Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed on the occasion of 95th Annual Day of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) via video conferencing on June 11. During video conference, PM Modi said, "The world is..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published

Related news from verified sources

PM Modi to address 95th annual plenary session of Indian Chamber of Commerce today

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address of the 95th annual plenary session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) today at 11 am via...
IndiaTimes

PM Modi calls businesses and youth to convert COVID-19 crisis into opportunity, stresses on AtmaNirbhar Bharat

 PM Modi, delivering the inaugural address of the 95th annual plenary session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce said that a self-reliant India is the way forward.
Zee News Also reported by •Hindu

Tweets about this

MadhurimaGang13

Madhurima Ganguly RT @timesofindia: PM Narendra Modi delivers the inaugural address on the occasion of 95th annual plenary session of Indian Chamber of Comme… 26 seconds ago

rishub_x

Rishub 🇮🇳 PM Modi to India Inc: 'Time for bold investments, not conservative decisions' https://t.co/K0YzW7n58h 1 minute ago

ravichandransun

ravichandranraju RT @RaghuramanMenon: PM Modi to India Inc: ‘Time for bold investments, not conservative decisions‘ https://t.co/34SFqD70RH 4 minutes ago

RaghuramanMenon

Raghu PM Modi to India Inc: ‘Time for bold investments, not conservative decisions‘ https://t.co/34SFqD70RH 7 minutes ago

iResurgentIndia

Resurgent India Limited #PM Modi delivered the inaugural address of the 95th annual plenary session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (#ICC… https://t.co/yY6oOey1mF 10 minutes ago

Nadirmalik07

Nadir Malik RT @masroofnadwi: Highlights: Self-Reliance Is Turning Point, PM To Indian Chamber Of Commerce PM Narendra Modi is delivering an address to… 18 minutes ago

DeepakR75647253

ठाकुर दीपक राणा राजपूत RT @ANI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver the inaugural address on the occasion of 95th annual plenary session of Indian Chamber of… 18 minutes ago

masroofnadwi

Masroof Nadwi Highlights: Self-Reliance Is Turning Point, PM To Indian Chamber Of Commerce PM Narendra Modi is delivering an addr… https://t.co/ocjGvMncSk 19 minutes ago