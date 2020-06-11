Global  

COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 9,996 cases, 357 fatalities

Mid-Day Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 8,102 and the number of cases climbed to 2,86,579 in the country after it registered the highest single-day spike of 357 fatalities and 9,996 cases till Thursday 8 AM, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The number of recoveries remained more than the active novel coronavirus cases...
