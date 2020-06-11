COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 9,996 cases, 357 fatalities
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 8,102 and the number of cases climbed to 2,86,579 in the country after it registered the highest single-day spike of 357 fatalities and 9,996 cases till Thursday 8 AM, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The number of recoveries remained more than the active novel coronavirus cases...
Public sites such as restaurants, malls and places of worship reopened across India on Monday (June 8) as the country prepares to relax COVID-19 lockdown measures.
The move is part of Unlock 1, the first phase of easing the coronavirus lockdown currently in place.
