Coronavirus outbreak: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev-run Patanjali Ayurved claims success in COVID-19 cure

Mid-Day Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Yoga guru Ramdev-run Patanjali Ayurved has claimed that it has discovered substantial cure for coronavirus with 80 per cent success rate as per reports.



Yoga guru #Ramdev-run #Patanjali Ayurved (@PypAyurved) has claimed that it has discovered substantial cure for #coronavirus with 80 per cent success rate as per...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Patanjali's clinical case study on COVID-19 patients got 100% favourable results: CEO

Patanjali's clinical case study on COVID-19 patients got 100% favourable results: CEO 02:38

 Patanjali Ayurved, CEO, Acharya Balkrishna, on June 13 claimed that cure for COVID-19 is possible through Ayurveda, adding that company's clinical trials on positive patients got 100% favourable results. He said, "We appointed a team of scientists after COVID-19 outbreak. Firstly, simulation was done...

