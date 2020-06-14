Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amit Shah holds meeting with Delhi LG, Arvind Kejriwal on Covid-19 situation

IndiaTimes Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Amid rising concern over the rapid growth of the novel coronavirus cases, Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others to discuss the situation in Delhi. The meeting comes in the wake of increasing number of coronavirus cases in Delhi, where the tally has reached nearly 39,000 cases and the death toll rose to over 1,200.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Delhi Covid crisis: Amit Shah meets CM Arvind Kejriwal & LG Anil Baijal

Delhi Covid crisis: Amit Shah meets CM Arvind Kejriwal & LG Anil Baijal 01:56

 Home Minister Amit Shah held a top level meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and LG ANil Baijal to discuss the Covid situation in the capital. Union Health MInister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and SDMA officials were also present at the meeting. The meeting comes...

Related videos from verified sources

Covid-19: Amit Shah says Centre to provide 500 railway coaches to Delhi | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: Amit Shah says Centre to provide 500 railway coaches to Delhi | Oneindia News

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday held an important meeting on the Covid-19 situation in Delhi, which has been seeing a huge spike in the number of cases. Health minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:37Published
COVID-19: HM Shah, Harsh Vardhan hold meeting with CM Kejriwal as Delhi cases surge [Video]

COVID-19: HM Shah, Harsh Vardhan hold meeting with CM Kejriwal as Delhi cases surge

Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan held a crucial meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Territory Health Minister Satyendar Jain..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published
Delhi LG, CM Kejriwal arrive at MHA to hold meeting with Amit Shah [Video]

Delhi LG, CM Kejriwal arrive at MHA to hold meeting with Amit Shah

Union Minister for Heath and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan arrived at Ministry of Home Affairs to attend meeting over the preparedness of COVID-19. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Centre, Delhi govt to fight Covid-19 together: Kejriwal after meeting Amit Shah

 Terming his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah as "extremely productive", Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Centre and the Delhi...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNAHindu

Amit Shah orders transfer of 4 IAS officers to help in Delhi's COVID-19 fight, 2 more attached from Centre

 The order was issued after he chaired a high-level meeting with Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.
DNA

Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, discusses Covid-19 situation in Delhi

 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discus the Covid-19 situation in the national capital with him on Wednesday. The chief...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

JayaDeka15

Jaya Deka RT @PTI_News: Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds meeting with top functionaries of Delhi's three municipal bodies along with Lieutenant Go… 13 minutes ago

Pardeep48487287

Pardeep Insan RT @punjab_smg: Home minister Amit shah holds a meeting with Delhi CM Kejriwal, big desicion taken on rising cases of Covid-19 in Delhi #… 45 minutes ago

sirajnoorani

Journalist Siraj Noorani Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds meeting with top functionaries of #Delhi's three municipal bodies along with Li… https://t.co/2d7IitE2RY 55 minutes ago