Amit Shah holds meeting with Delhi LG, Arvind Kejriwal on Covid-19 situation

Sunday, 14 June 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Amid rising concern over the rapid growth of the novel coronavirus cases , Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal , Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others to discuss the situation in Delhi . The meeting comes in the wake of increasing number of coronavirus cases in Delhi, where the tally has reached nearly 39,000 cases and the death toll rose to over 1,200.