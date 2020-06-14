Amit Shah holds meeting with Delhi LG, Arvind Kejriwal on Covid-19 situation
Sunday, 14 June 2020 () Amid rising concern over the rapid growth of the novel coronavirus cases, Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others to discuss the situation in Delhi. The meeting comes in the wake of increasing number of coronavirus cases in Delhi, where the tally has reached nearly 39,000 cases and the death toll rose to over 1,200.
