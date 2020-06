Amit Shah visits LNJP hospital to review Covid-19 preparedness Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Home minister Amit Shah on Monday visited the LNJP hospital here to review the preparedness to fight Covid-19 , officials said. ​​​​He met senior doctors in the conference room of the hospital who briefed him about the number of patients treated at the facility, deaths there and admissions from outside Delhi , among others.