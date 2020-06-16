Global  

Delhi health minister hospitalised after high fever, difficulty in breathing

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain was on Monday admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after he complained of high fever and difficulty in breathing. CM Kejriwal tweeted, "Without taking care of your health, you engaged in public service 24 hours a day. Take care and get well soon". A few days back, Kejriwal had tested negative for Covid-19.
