Delhi health minister hospitalised after high fever, difficulty in breathing
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain was on Monday admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after he complained of high fever and difficulty in breathing. CM Kejriwal tweeted, "Without taking care of your health, you engaged in public service 24 hours a day. Take care and get well soon". A few days back, Kejriwal had tested negative for Covid-19.
India registered 10,677 new Covid-19 cases and 380 deaths in 24 hours, a new high; Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain has been admitted to hospital, he will take Covid test today
