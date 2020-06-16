Global  

Rahul Gandhi: High COVID-19 mortality rate exposes Gujarat Model

Mid-Day Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a jibe at the BJP-run government in Gujarat and said that the high mortality rate due to COVID-19 has exposed the state's model for disease control.

"Covid19 mortality rate: Gujarat: 6.25 per cent Maharashtra: 3.73 per cent Rajasthan: 2.32 per cent, Punjab: 2.17 per cent,...
