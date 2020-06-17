Class 12 student handles bodies of COVID-19 patients for mother's medicines, school fees
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () A class 12 student, aspiring to study medicine, has taken up the job of handling bodies of COVID-19 patients to provide for his siblings' school fees and his mother's treatment. Chand Mohammad's mother suffers from a thyroid disorder and needs her medicines urgently, but the family does not have the means for the treatment. "We...
June 16 is celebrated as Youth Day in South Africa. After the first democratic elections in 1994, June 16 was declared a public holiday to commemorate the student uprisings of 1976.
In June 1976 students across South Africa started rising up against the Bantu Education Act which declared Afrikaans...
In the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, educational institutional have been closed since mid March. Most of the students are dependent on e-learning. A private school in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj has waived..