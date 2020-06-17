Global  

Class 12 student handles bodies of COVID-19 patients for mother's medicines, school fees

Mid-Day Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
A class 12 student, aspiring to study medicine, has taken up the job of handling bodies of COVID-19 patients to provide for his siblings' school fees and his mother's treatment. Chand Mohammad's mother suffers from a thyroid disorder and needs her medicines urgently, but the family does not have the means for the treatment. "We...
