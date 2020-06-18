Global  

PM Narendra Modi to launch 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' to boost livelihood opportunities in rural India

IndiaTimes Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' on June 20 to boost livelihood opportunities in rural India. "Government of India has decided to launch a massive rural public works scheme 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' to empower and provide livelihood opportunities to the returnee migrant workers and rural citizens," the Prime Minister's office said.
