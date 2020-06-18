India-China standoff: Thousands bid tearful adieu to Col. Santosh Babu
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () Amid chants of "Bharat mata ki jai", the mortal remains of Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who was killed by Chinese troops during clashes, were consigned to flames with full military honours here on Thursday. Thousands of people wearing masks chanting "Santosh Babu amar rahe" and "Vande Mataram" participated in the funeral...
Parents of Colonel Santosh Babu, who lost his life in a "violent face-off" with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley, grieved their loss. Father of late Col. Santosh Babu said, "At first, we didn't believe it but later higher authorities told us what had happened. We're under deep shock. Our son faced...
Mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu, Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar regiment was brought to his residence in Suryapet late night of 17th June. Colonel Santosh lost his life in violent clash with..