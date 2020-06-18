India-China standoff: Thousands bid tearful adieu to Col. Santosh Babu

Video credit: ANI - Published 1 day ago Col Santosh Babu's parents mourn his death, says 'under deep shock' 02:05 Parents of Colonel Santosh Babu, who lost his life in a "violent face-off" with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley, grieved their loss. Father of late Col. Santosh Babu said, "At first, we didn't believe it but later higher authorities told us what had happened. We're under deep shock. Our son faced...