Chinese attack in Galwan pre-planned, government was fast asleep: Rahul Gandhi
Friday, 19 June 2020 () Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said it is now clear that the Chinese attack in the Galwan valley in Ladakh was "pre-planned" and that the government was "fast asleep" while the martyred jawans paid the price. Gandhi's attack comes ahead of the all-party meeting convened by PM Modi on Friday evening to discuss the situation along the India-China border.
