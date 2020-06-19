Global  

Chinese attack in Galwan pre-planned, government was fast asleep: Rahul Gandhi

IndiaTimes Friday, 19 June 2020
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said it is now clear that the Chinese attack in the Galwan valley in Ladakh was "pre-planned" and that the government was "fast asleep" while the martyred jawans paid the price. Gandhi's attack comes ahead of the all-party meeting convened by PM Modi on Friday evening to discuss the situation along the India-China border.
