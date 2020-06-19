20 parties to attend PM's all-party meet on India-China border situation Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

At least 20 political parties are likely to attend the all-party meeting, called by PM Modi to discuss the situation at the border areas with China that is scheduled to be held on Friday at 5 pm, sources said. Rajnath Singh had on Thursday personally invited all leaders on behalf of the PM, said sources. AAP and RJD are not invited because they are not national parties. 👓 View full article

