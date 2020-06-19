Global  

20 parties to attend PM's all-party meet on India-China border situation

IndiaTimes Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
At least 20 political parties are likely to attend the all-party meeting, called by PM Modi to discuss the situation at the border areas with China that is scheduled to be held on Friday at 5 pm, sources said. Rajnath Singh had on Thursday personally invited all leaders on behalf of the PM, said sources. AAP and RJD are not invited because they are not national parties.
News video: Galwan Valley clash: Who said what on India-China border clash: Watch | Oneindia News

Galwan Valley clash: Who said what on India-China border clash: Watch | Oneindia News 02:32

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, said the sacrifices of soldiers along the border “will not go in vain”. He has called for an all-party meeting at 5 pm on Friday, June 19 to discuss the situation along the India-China border. Presidents of various political parties are expected to take...

