Related videos from verified sources China displays 'rogue' attitude in neighbourhood, creates wedge between US, Europe: Pompeo



US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday criticized the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for not only displaying its "rogue" attitude in its neighbourhood, particularly the recent escalation of border.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:48 Published 11 hours ago 'Trump Superfan' burns posters of Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, to boycott China-made products



A man burns posters of the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, in southern India to boycott China-made products after 20 soldiers were martyred in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galway.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:17 Published 19 hours ago Candlelight vigil pays tribute to soldiers killed in the India-China border clash



A candlelight vigil in the city of Bengaluru, southern India, on Wednesday (June 17) pays tribute to the Indian soldiers who died in a clash with Chinese forces in the disputed Himalayan region of.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:07 Published 20 hours ago

Tweets about this