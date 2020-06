Pranayama makes respiratory system strong, helps in fight against Covid-19, says PM Modi on Yoga Day Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Addressing the nation on the occasion of International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the world is realising the need of Yoga, even more, today due to COVID-19 pandemic and Pranayama helps in building a strong respiratory system. 👓 View full article