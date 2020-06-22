Global  

Sonu Nigam hits out at T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar in a new video

Bollywood Life Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Sonu Nigam has made a new video where he has slammed Bhushan Kumar for running the music industry like a mafia. He has urged people to be kinder to new artistes
 After he recently took a dig at a Bollywood actor, without taking name, alleging power play and alleging that the music industry is run like the mafia, Sonu Nigam has now come down on T-Series chairman and MD, Bhushan Kumar.

