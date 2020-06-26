Global  

PM Narendra Modi launches 'Atma Nirbhar UP Rozgar Abhiyan'

IndiaTimes Friday, 26 June 2020
PM Modi on Friday launched the 'Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Abhiyan' which seeks to promote local entrepreneurship and provide employment opportunities. At the virtual launch, Modi interacted with villagers from six districts of Uttar Pradesh. Villages across all districts of the state joined the event through Common Service Centres and Krishi Vigyan Kendras.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of 'Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan' on June 26 appreciated the contribution of all including paramedical staff, policemen in the fight against COVID. PM Modi said, "Success comes to those who show courage and sensibility in the time of crises....

