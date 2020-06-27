India's recoveries overtake active COVID-19 cases by 96,173
Saturday, 27 June 2020 () The number of COVID-19 cases in India increased by a record 17,296 in 24 hours for the first time on Friday pushing the total tally to 4,90,401, over half of which have been reported from 10 cities and districts, according to Union Health Ministry data. The death toll climbed to 15,301 with 407 new fatalities. This was the...
With the highest single-day spike of 15,968 cases and 465 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,56,183 on Wednesday. According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 14,476 deaths have been recorded due to the infection so far in the...
With 5,024 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra has reported highest single day spike of COVID-19 infections on June 26. 175 deaths reported on today due to the deadly infection. Out of these..
Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, how Delhi cases compare to Mumbai..
**India on Friday added 13,586 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in a single day, pushing the tally to 3,80,532, while the death toll rose to 12,573 with 336... Mid-Day Also reported by •WorldNews •IndiaTimes