India's recoveries overtake active COVID-19 cases by 96,173 Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

The number of COVID-19 cases in India increased by a record 17,296 in 24 hours for the first time on Friday pushing the total tally to 4,90,401, over half of which have been reported from 10 cities and districts, according to Union Health Ministry data. The death toll climbed to 15,301 with 407 new fatalities. This was the... 👓 View full article

