Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India-China border row pinches India Inc hard, imports held up

Mid-Day Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
In the wake of the India-China border clashes and the subsequent hardening of positions on both sides, the worst apprehensions of Indian trade and industry seem to be coming true, market sources said. For over a week now, hundreds of thousands of cargo containers carrying all kinds of import materials from China-Hong Kong, are...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'China used PM Modi's remark to say Galwan valley is theirs': Pawan Khera

'China used PM Modi's remark to say Galwan valley is theirs': Pawan Khera 04:11

 Congress leader Pawan Khera has slammed Prime Minister Modi over his handling of the crisis with China. Khera said that PM Modi gets angry when legitimate questions are asked and also accused him of giving a clean chit to China. The Congress leader also said that BJP has engaged with the Chinese...

Related videos from verified sources

India-China War: Major Shaitan Singh & his 120 jawans fought till the last man | Oneindia News [Video]

India-China War: Major Shaitan Singh & his 120 jawans fought till the last man | Oneindia News

On this episode of stories of valour, we remember Major Shaitan Singh and his 120 men of the 13 Kumaon who made a last stand at Rezang La on November 18, 1962 during the Sino-Indian war. Led by Major..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:56Published
Nehru Place shopkeepers concern over adverse impact of 'ban' on import of products from China [Video]

Nehru Place shopkeepers concern over adverse impact of 'ban' on import of products from China

The shopkeepers of national capital Delhi's biggest computer and electronics market at Nehru Place are concerned about the adverse impact of a blanket ban on import of products from China. Mahinder,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:16Published
India expects China to restore peace on border: MEA [Video]

India expects China to restore peace on border: MEA

held a press conference in the national capital. While briefing the mediapersons on India-China border issue in Ladakh, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on July 2 said that..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published

Tweets about this