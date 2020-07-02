Throwback Thursday: When Abhishek Bachchan feared Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty would replace him in Bol Bachchan
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Breathe: Into The Shadows, which marks his digital debut. The web series also features Nithya Menen, Amit Sadh and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles.
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan was spotted in Mumbai's Versova after his dubbing session. The actor was seen wearing a mask due to COVID-19 outbreak. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda Khan was..