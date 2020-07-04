ICMR: Fast-track clinical trials, need to launch vaccine for COVID-19 by August 15
Saturday, 4 July 2020 () Aiming to launch an indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by August 15, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has written to select medical institutions and hospitals to fast-track clinical trial approvals for the vaccine candidate Covaxin being developed in collaboration with Bharat Biotech. Twelve clinical trial sites have been...
From highest single-day spike in Covid cases in India to JEE, NEET exams getting postponed, here are the top updates on the pandemic. India recorded the highest single-day spike with over 20,000 new Covid-19 cases. The death toll due to Covid in India is now over 18,000. Meanwhile, ICMR has aimed to...
India's Covaxin has entered clinical trials while the Drug controller Genral of India gave the nod for another vaccine by Zydus Cadila for phase I and II human trials. ICMR has asked Bharat Biotech to..
PM Modi is in Leh weeks after clashes in Galwan Valley, CDS Bipin Rawat and Army Chief MM Naravane accompany him; Over 20,000 Coronavirus cases in 24 hours for the first time in India; ICMR to launch..