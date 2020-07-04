Global  

ICMR: Fast-track clinical trials, need to launch vaccine for COVID-19 by August 15

Mid-Day Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Aiming to launch an indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by August 15, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has written to select medical institutions and hospitals to fast-track clinical trial approvals for the vaccine candidate Covaxin being developed in collaboration with Bharat Biotech. Twelve clinical trial sites have been...
