Rahul Gandhi extends wishes on Guru Purnima
Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
"Three things that cannot be hidden for long - Sun, Moon, and Truth - Gautam Buddha. Best wishes to all of you on the occasion of Guru Purnima," the Congress leader wrote on the microblogging site Twitter (translated from Hindi).
