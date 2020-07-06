Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chinese army moves back tents, vehicle by 1-2 km in Galwan Valley: Sources

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
The Chinese Army has moved back tents, vehicles and troops by 1-2 km from locations where disengagement was agreed upon at Corps Commander level talks, Indian Army sources reported on Monday. However, Chinese heavy armoured vehicles are still present in the depth areas in Galwan river area, the sources added.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: PM Modi makes surprise visit to Ladakh amid border tension with China

PM Modi makes surprise visit to Ladakh amid border tension with China 01:14

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 03 made a surprise visit to Ladakh. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. He reached Nimu, early morning and interacted with Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel. PM was...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Galwan River Galwan River river in India

Watch: Ladakh-based poet recites bravery of Indian Army during clash with Chinese Army at Galwan Valley [Video]

Watch: Ladakh-based poet recites bravery of Indian Army during clash with Chinese Army at Galwan Valley

A poet, Phunsuk Ladakhi from Ladakh composed his composition on the bravery of Indian Army personnel who fought in the Galwan Valley during clash with China. 20 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in Ladakh's Galwan Valley in violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops. According to reports, Chinese side also suffered casualties.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:19Published

Comments on medical facility in Leh ‘malicious’, says Army

 The Army has rejected as “malicious and unsubstantiated” the allegations by “some quarters” on social media and elsewhere about PM Narendra Modi’s..
IndiaTimes
Congress party 'Pappu ka Ghosla aur Pariwar ka chochla ban gai hai': Naqvi [Video]

Congress party 'Pappu ka Ghosla aur Pariwar ka chochla ban gai hai': Naqvi

Amid verbal spat between the Centre and Congress over Galwan Valley clash, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvion July 04 lambasted the main opposition party by saying that 'Congress party Pappu ka Ghosla aur Pariwar ka chochla banker reh gai hai.' He further lambasted at Congress by saying that when the security force of the country is giving a befitting reply to the enemies, at that time, the main opposition is carrying out actions which are supplying oxygen to the enemies. This is the reason why the Congress party is shrinking.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:28Published

People's Liberation Army People's Liberation Army Combined military forces of the People's Republic of China

High-speed interceptor boats being sent to Pangong lake

 The country’s defence establishment is finalising a plan to send a dozen new high-speed interceptor boats armed with the latest surveillance gear to Pangong..
IndiaTimes

PLA puts up signage, China map on bank of Ladakh lake to claim it as Chinese land

 After physically occupying an almost 8-km stretch of what India considers its territory on the north bank of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh, the People’s..
IndiaTimes

Is there a playbook to counter China?

 India wants China to implement the disengagement understanding on the LAC in eastern Ladakh which was reached following talks by ground troops commander of the..
IndiaTimes

Indian Army Indian Army Land based branch of the Indian Armed Forces

Indian Army to place emergency orders for extreme cold weather tents for soldiers on LAC

 With over 30,000 additional troops being deployed in the Ladakh sector to counter the Chinese aggression, the Indian Army is going to place emergency orders for..
IndiaTimes
Watch: PM Modi performs Sindhu Darshan puja at Nimu forward brigade place in Ladakh [Video]

Watch: PM Modi performs Sindhu Darshan puja at Nimu forward brigade place in Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Sindhu Darshan puja on his arrival at Nimu the forward brigade place in Ladakh on July 03. Yesterday, PM Modi made a surprise visit to Ladakh to meet the soldiers in Leh amid the ongoing border tensions with China. Earlier, PM Modi visited the Hall of Fame Museum which is run by Indian Army in Leh. He also paid tribute to soldiers killed in action during Galwan Valley clash.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published

Related videos from verified sources

How Indian firms can replace Chinese: From tax to copyright, what govt must do [Video]

How Indian firms can replace Chinese: From tax to copyright, what govt must do

With the government having banned 59 Chinese apps amid a protracted border standoff, how can Indian entrepreneurs fill the gap? And what must the government do to give a fillip to India Inc? Blaise..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:26Published
‘Evict Chinese intruders’: Adhir Chowdhury after PM Modi’s Ladakh visit [Video]

‘Evict Chinese intruders’: Adhir Chowdhury after PM Modi’s Ladakh visit

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urged for China’s eviction from the occupied Indian territory. Chowdhury’s comments came after PM Modi’s surprise visit to Leh on Friday. Earlier, Congress..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:47Published
'You inspire the nation': PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan faceoff [Video]

'You inspire the nation': PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan faceoff

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Indian soldiers who were injured in the faceoff with the Chinese Army on 15 June, 2020. PM Modi said that the nation is proud of their service to the nation and added..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Chinese army moves back tents, vehicle by 1-2 km in Galwan Valley: Sources

 The Chinese Army has moved back tents, vehicles and troops by 1-2 km from locations where disengagement was agreed upon at Corps Commander level talks, Indian...
IndiaTimes

Indian Army to place emergency orders on LAC

 With over 30,000 additional troops being deployed in the Ladakh sector to counter the Chinese aggression, the Indian Army is going to place emergency orders for...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this