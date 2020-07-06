|
Chinese army moves back tents, vehicle by 1-2 km in Galwan Valley: Sources
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
The Chinese Army has moved back tents, vehicles and troops by 1-2 km from locations where disengagement was agreed upon at Corps Commander level talks, Indian Army sources reported on Monday. However, Chinese heavy armoured vehicles are still present in the depth areas in Galwan river area, the sources added.
