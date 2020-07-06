Chinese army moves back tents, vehicle by 1-2 km in Galwan Valley: Sources

Congress party 'Pappu ka Ghosla aur Pariwar ka chochla ban gai hai': Naqvi



Amid verbal spat between the Centre and Congress over Galwan Valley clash, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvion July 04 lambasted the main opposition party by saying that 'Congress party Pappu ka Ghosla aur Pariwar ka chochla banker reh gai hai.' He further lambasted at Congress by saying that when the security force of the country is giving a befitting reply to the enemies, at that time, the main opposition is carrying out actions which are supplying oxygen to the enemies. This is the reason why the Congress party is shrinking.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:28 Published on January 1, 1970