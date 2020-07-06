|
India, China begin disengagement after talks between NSA Doval, Chinese foreign minister
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Over a two hours long telephonic conversation on Sunday evening, NSA Ajit Doval and Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister finalized the elements of disengagement in eastern Ladakh and de-escalation along the LAC between the countries. In similar statements on Monday, both China and India reaffirmed their agreement which is similar to the three rounds of commander-level talks.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ajit Doval 5th NSA (National Security Advisor) of India
India, China agree that differences should not become disputes after key phone callWith Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the forward areas in Ladakh over the weekend coupled with sustained diplomatic pressure, the India-China border..
IndiaTimes
NSA Doval and Chinese FM Wang agree on expeditious disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh
IndiaTimes
NSA Ajit Doval discusses border tensions with Chinese Foreign Minister, both agree to ensure de-escalationDoval and Yi agreed that it was necessary to ensure complete disengagement of troops along the LAC for the restoration of peace and tranquillity.
DNA
Wang Yi (politician) Chinese diplomat and politician
COVID-19: 'China will never stop moving forward', says Chinese Foreign Minister
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15Published
Pointing fingers at others will damage one's own reputation: China on COVID-19 global criticism
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:20Published
Ladakh Union Territory Of India
LAC standoff: Disengagement of troops begins in Galwan; PLA removes tents and temporary structureIndia and China have begun a slight disengagement from the face-off sites in the Galwan Valley and Gogra-Hot Springs areas of eastern Ladakh, in the first signs..
IndiaTimes
Indian Army to place emergency orders for extreme cold weather tents for soldiers on LACWith over 30,000 additional troops being deployed in the Ladakh sector to counter the Chinese aggression, the Indian Army is going to place emergency orders for..
IndiaTimes
Line of Actual Control Disputed boundary between China and India
Indian Army delpoys armoured combat vehicles to counter Chinese threat in Galwan ValleyEven as the Chinese troops have taken a step back amid de-escalation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian Army has deployed its armoured combat..
DNA
Amid China standoff, Pakistan ups infiltration bids across LoC“Pakistan obviously wants to fish even more in troubled waters- it wants to push as many terrorists as possible across the LoC, under with the cover of..
IndiaTimes
