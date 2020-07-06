Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India, China begin disengagement after talks between NSA Doval, Chinese foreign minister

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Over a two hours long telephonic conversation on Sunday evening, NSA Ajit Doval and Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister finalized the elements of disengagement in eastern Ladakh and de-escalation along the LAC between the countries. In similar statements on Monday, both China and India reaffirmed their agreement which is similar to the three rounds of commander-level talks.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: China pulls back from Galwan after Ajit Doval-Wang Li chat: The key details

China pulls back from Galwan after Ajit Doval-Wang Li chat: The key details 02:13

 China has started withdrawing troops from contested areas in Galwan. This came after a conversation between NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. According to a statement released by the MEA, the two special representatives had a frank and in-depth exchange of views on the LAC issue....

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ajit Doval Ajit Doval 5th NSA (National Security Advisor) of India

India, China agree that differences should not become disputes after key phone call

 With Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the forward areas in Ladakh over the weekend coupled with sustained diplomatic pressure, the India-China border..
IndiaTimes

NSA Ajit Doval discusses border tensions with Chinese Foreign Minister, both agree to ensure de-escalation

 Doval and Yi agreed that it was necessary to ensure complete disengagement of troops along the LAC for the restoration of peace and tranquillity.
DNA

Wang Yi (politician) Wang Yi (politician) Chinese diplomat and politician

COVID-19: 'China will never stop moving forward', says Chinese Foreign Minister [Video]

COVID-19: 'China will never stop moving forward', says Chinese Foreign Minister

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi while addressing press conference for the third session of National People's Conference asserted that while world will never be the same again, however, China will not stop moving forward. "COVID-19 has been an all around test on Chinese social system and governance capacity. China stood the test, displayed its national strengthand shown itself to be a responsible major country," said Chinese Foreign Minister.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published
Pointing fingers at others will damage one's own reputation: China on COVID-19 global criticism [Video]

Pointing fingers at others will damage one's own reputation: China on COVID-19 global criticism

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on May 24 defended the country against global criticism over its handling of COVID-19 outbreak, saying pointing fingers at others will damage one's own reputation. "COVID-19 drives home once again that no country, no matter how strong it is, can insulate itself from a global challenge. The disaster wrecks havoc watching from an apparently safe distance and sitting idle will eventually backfire. Pointing fingers at others will only damaging one's own reputation. Self-conceit and blame shifting instead of helping any country solve this problem will only hurt other countries' legitimate rights and interests," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published

Ladakh Ladakh Union Territory Of India

LAC standoff: Disengagement of troops begins in Galwan; PLA removes tents and temporary structure

 India and China have begun a slight disengagement from the face-off sites in the Galwan Valley and Gogra-Hot Springs areas of eastern Ladakh, in the first signs..
IndiaTimes

Indian Army to place emergency orders for extreme cold weather tents for soldiers on LAC

 With over 30,000 additional troops being deployed in the Ladakh sector to counter the Chinese aggression, the Indian Army is going to place emergency orders for..
IndiaTimes

Line of Actual Control Line of Actual Control Disputed boundary between China and India

Indian Army delpoys armoured combat vehicles to counter Chinese threat in Galwan Valley

 Even as the Chinese troops have taken a step back amid de-escalation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian Army has deployed its armoured combat..
DNA

Amid China standoff, Pakistan ups infiltration bids across LoC

 “Pakistan obviously wants to fish even more in troubled waters- it wants to push as many terrorists as possible across the LoC, under with the cover of..
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

India, China made progress for frontline troops to disengage border situation: Chinese Foreign Ministry [Video]

India, China made progress for frontline troops to disengage border situation: Chinese Foreign Ministry

While addressing a press conference in Beijing on July 06, the Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian said, "China and India have made progress coming up with effective measures for..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:00Published
India-China withdraw from Galwan Valley, what is expected next? | Oneindia news [Video]

India-China withdraw from Galwan Valley, what is expected next? | Oneindia news

According to sources, there does appear to be some tangible withdrawal of Chinese troops in Galwan Valley, the site of deadly clashes on June 15 in which 20 Indian soldiers laid down their lives and..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:11Published
How Democracies Are Ganging Up On Huawei [Video]

How Democracies Are Ganging Up On Huawei

CNN reports Chinese tech giant Huawei is facing challenges on multiple fronts. Fresh US sanctions have cut off the Chinese tech company's access to vital American technology to a greater extent than..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Goldman Sachs created a new metric to measure how US-China tensions impact stocks, and said that there's still money to be made from the conflict

Goldman Sachs created a new metric to measure how US-China tensions impact stocks, and said that there's still money to be made from the conflict · *Goldman Sachs has created a new metric to evaluate the relationship between US and China and its impact on markets.* · *The US-China "relations barometer"...
Business Insider

China is in territorial disputes with over 20 nations

 The recent standoff between India and China in Ladakh's Galwan region, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, has sparked an anti-China sentiment back home....
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tensions heat up in South China Sea as US makes significant show of force

Tensions heat up in South China Sea as US makes significant show of force Hong Kong (CNN)For the first time in six years, two US Navy aircraft carriers are in the South China Sea, the latest show of military might from Washington as it...
WorldNews


Tweets about this