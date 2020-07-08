Kanpur shootout: Gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide killed in encounter
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () The Special Task Force (STF) shot dead Amar Dubey in an encounter in Maudaha on Wednesday morning. Amar, a right hand man of gangster Vikas Dubey, who shot dead eight police personnel on Friday last, figured prominently in the list of wanted persons released by the Kanpur police on Tuesday. He was a named accused in the massacre....
Daya Shankar Agnihotri, one of the accused in the murder of 8 police personnel in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on July 5. He is an alleged aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey. It was during a raid to arrest Dubey that 8 cops were killed after being ambushed on July 3. Dubey, who faces around 60 cases...
While briefing the media on Kanpur encounter, Uttar Pradesh ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar said that the policemen who got injured during the encounter are out of danger. He further added, "The CM..