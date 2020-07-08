Kanpur shootout: Gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide killed in encounter

Global  

Mid-Day Wednesday, 8 July 2020
The Special Task Force (STF) shot dead Amar Dubey in an encounter in Maudaha on Wednesday morning. Amar, a right hand man of gangster Vikas Dubey, who shot dead eight police personnel on Friday last, figured prominently in the list of wanted persons released by the Kanpur police on Tuesday. He was a named accused in the massacre....
