Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide shot dead

IndiaTimes Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
A day after his nephew and close aide Amar Dubey was killed, another close associate of gangster Vikas Dubey was shot dead in an encounter with UP police in Kanpur's Panki on Thursday morning.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: UP gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey killed by STF

UP gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey killed by STF 01:31

 Gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide was gunned down by UP Special Task Force. Amar Dubey was killed in an encounter in Maudaha village in Hamirpur district. Acting on a tip off, a team of STF and local police surrounded Amar. He was injured in the firing and died during treatment in the hospital. Two...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hunt for gangster Vikas Dubey intensifies: All the latest updates [Video]

Hunt for gangster Vikas Dubey intensifies: All the latest updates

Police have intensified the search for gangster Vikas Dubey. A man suspected to be Vikas, was seen in Faridabad on Wednesday. CCTV captured footage of a man suspected to be Vikas. VIkas is the main..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:37Published
Delhi University postpones final exams, 2 arrests in Vikas Dubey case & more | Oneindia News [Video]

Delhi University postpones final exams, 2 arrests in Vikas Dubey case & more | Oneindia News

Pakistan claims Kulbhushan Jadhav 'refused' to file review petition; West Bengal govt to impose 7-day strict lockdown in containment zones from Thursday; Delhi University postpones final year exams to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:11Published
Kanpur encounter: 3 men arrested in Faridabad, produced before court [Video]

Kanpur encounter: 3 men arrested in Faridabad, produced before court

Around three men who were arrested in connection with Kanpur encounter case were produced before the District Court in Haryana's Faridabad on July 08. They were arrested after a raid was conducted at a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Kanpur shootout: Gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide killed in encounter

 The Special Task Force (STF) shot dead Amar Dubey in an encounter in Maudaha on Wednesday morning. Amar, a right hand man of gangster Vikas Dubey, who shot dead...
Mid-Day

Vikas Dubey's close aide shot dead in encounter

 Amar Dubey, the right-hand man of wanted gangster Vikas Dubey was shot dead in an encounter in Hamirpur early morning on Wednesday by a team of Special Task...
IndiaTimes

Gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide killed, another held in encounter

 Reports claim that Vikas Dubey was also seen at a hotel in Faridabad but fled before the police could close in on him.
Khaleej Times


Tweets about this