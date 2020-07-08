Global  

Kanpur shootout: Vikas Dubey flees Faridabad hotel before police arrival

Mid-Day Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
The Haryana Police have been put on high alert after reports of sighting of fugitive Vikas Dubey, responsible for the murder of eight policemen in Uttar Pradesh, in a Faridabad hotel, officials said on Wednesday. However, he escaped before the local police could conduct a raid. As per the intelligence reports, Vikas had stayed at...
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Kanpur shootout accused arrested: Watch Vikas Dubey's aide's claim on camera

Kanpur shootout accused arrested: Watch Vikas Dubey's aide's claim on camera 02:31

 Daya Shankar Agnihotri, one of the accused in the murder of 8 police personnel in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on July 5. He is an alleged aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey. It was during a raid to arrest Dubey that 8 cops were killed after being ambushed on July 3. Dubey, who faces around 60 cases...

