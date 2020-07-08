Kanpur shootout: Vikas Dubey flees Faridabad hotel before police arrival
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () The Haryana Police have been put on high alert after reports of sighting of fugitive Vikas Dubey, responsible for the murder of eight policemen in Uttar Pradesh, in a Faridabad hotel, officials said on Wednesday. However, he escaped before the local police could conduct a raid. As per the intelligence reports, Vikas had stayed at...
Daya Shankar Agnihotri, one of the accused in the murder of 8 police personnel in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on July 5. He is an alleged aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey. It was during a raid to arrest Dubey that 8 cops were killed after being ambushed on July 3. Dubey, who faces around 60 cases...
While briefing the media on Kanpur encounter, Uttar Pradesh ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar said that the policemen who got injured during the encounter are out of danger. He further added, "The CM..