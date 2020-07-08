Global  

Vikas Dubey's close aide shot dead in encounter

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Amar Dubey, the right-hand man of wanted gangster Vikas Dubey was shot dead in an encounter in Hamirpur early morning on Wednesday by a team of Special Task Force (STF) and Hamirpur police.
 UP Police have arrested Daya Shankar Agnihotri, an accomplice of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in Kalyanpur area. Agnihotri was arrested following an encounter last night. Daya Shankar Agnihotri said, "He(Vikas Dubey) received a phone call from police station before the police came to arrest him....

