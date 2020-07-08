|
Chinese troops move back by 2 km at LAC friction points in Eastern Ladakh
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
"Disengagement between troops of India and China has been completed today at Patrolling Point 15. The Chinese troops have moved back by approximately 2 kilometres," the Army sources said. The disengagement process between the two sides at Hot Springs and Gogra began on Monday, Army sources had said.
|
|
|
|
Ladakh Union Territory Of India
As border tension with China rages on, Ladakh Scouts joins Indian army to thwart potential Chinese aggressionAs border tensions with China escalates, the Ladakh Scouts have joined the Indian Army to give a befitting reply to Chinese aggression on the high hills of..
DNA
Sharad Pawar recalls visits by Nehru, Chavan to border post-1962 warNCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday that he was not surprised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ladakh, and reminded that Jawaharlal Nehru visited the..
IndiaTimes
Chinese military withdraws troops, removes structures in Hot Springs, Gogra: SourcesChinese military removed temporary infrastructure and continued gradual withdrawal of troops from face-off sites in Hot Springs and Gogra in eastern Ladakh for..
IndiaTimes
Army Military branch for ground warfare
Congress lauds Army, seeks PM’s apologyCongress lauded the “valour” of Indian Army after reports of partial Chinese withdrawal from some points in Ladakh, even as it demanded that Prime Minister..
IndiaTimes
Comments on medical facility in Leh ‘malicious’, says ArmyThe Army has rejected as “malicious and unsubstantiated” the allegations by “some quarters” on social media and elsewhere about PM Narendra Modi’s..
IndiaTimes
Family Says Vanessa Guillen Bludgeoned To Death On Army Base
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published
Amid COVID-19 crisis, Army jawans donate blood in Srinagar
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:34Published
