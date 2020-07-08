Global  



Chinese troops move back by 2 km at LAC friction points in Eastern Ladakh

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
"Disengagement between troops of India and China has been completed today at Patrolling Point 15. The Chinese troops have moved back by approximately 2 kilometres," the Army sources said. The disengagement process between the two sides at Hot Springs and Gogra began on Monday, Army sources had said.
